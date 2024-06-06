Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic trolled after latter’s new post

Amidst the divorce news and recent hints of a patch-up between the celebrity couple, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Serbian actor-model Natasa Stankovic, became the target of social media trolls, for allegedly faking their split, to gain sympathy, after his latest IPL stint.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After restoring all her archived wedding posts on her handle, Natasa Stankovic has dropped more hints to confirm that all is well in her and Hardik Pandya’s paradise, and they are not heading for divorce.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, Stankovic posted a picture of her pet dog, however, what caught the attention of social users, was the adorable tee of her furry friend as well as her caption along. She captioned the image of her dog, with pink panda print clothing, with ‘Baby Rover Pand(Y)a’ confirming all is well in the Pandya family.

While the fans were delighted to see all being well between the couple, social media trolls accused the actor-cricketer duo, of faking their divorce drama, to divert attention from Pandya’s poor performance as Mumbai Indians skipper in IPL 2024. “Ab toh Aisa lga rha Hai ki hardik or natasha ne public sympathy ke liya ye sab kiya tha🤣” a social user wrote on Instagram, while another commented, “Pandya sympathy bator Raha tha IPL ke baad 😂 ab ho gaya kaam uska.”

“Relax bhaiyo use pta chal gya abhi property maa k naam pe h,” one more remarked, targeting Stankovic.

“Sahi khel gaye husband wife,” a fourth penned.

Notably, some reports had earlier suggested that the rumoured divorce is a planned PR stunt to whitewash the image of the cricketer.

For the unversed, Pandya and Stankovic tied the knot in 2020 at a low-key court wedding, before renewing their vows in Udaipur, on February 14, 2023. The couple shares a son, named Agastya, 4.

The rumours of their divorce started swirling last month given the absence of the actor from the stands at IPL matches to support her husband, while she also dropped the surname Pandya from her Instagram handle.

Although the celebrities remained tight-lipped throughout the matter, the reports even suggested that Stankovic filed for divorce from Pandya, and as per the legal terms of their marriage, she is likely to receive 70% of the cricketer’s total wealth after divorce, even though most of his properties are on his mother’s name.

Hardik Pandya addresses form woes ahead of T20 World Cup 2024