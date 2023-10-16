Hardik Pandya opens up about ‘secret act’ before Imam’s dismissal

A notable incident involving the Indian bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya was witnessed during the most hyped match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and India on Saturday in the Ahmedabad Stadium.

The Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s 86-run innings and excellent bowling display helped India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the much-anticipated match of the World Cup 2023.

During the first innings of the match, just after Imam smashed Pandya for a four, in the very next delivery, Hardik Pandya was seen whispering to the ball just before Imam was caught behind after scoring 36 runs.

While speaking about the incident to the international media outlet, Pandya revealed, “I basically hurled abuses at myself to bowl a better length.”

However, the self-motivation seemed to work well as he delivered a length ball which deceived the Pakistani left-arm batsman, resulting in the ball catching the outside edge and going straight to the keeper.