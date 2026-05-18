Hardik Pandya set to marry Mahieka Sharma?

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma, two of India’s most famous figures, are making headlines once again. Over the past several months, however, their personal lives have garnered more attention than their professional endeavors.

The Indian media and social media platforms are ablaze with rumors that the cricketer and his girlfriend, actress and model Mahieka Sharma, will soon tie the knot. These rumors emerge two years after his split from his ex-wife, Nataša Stanković.

Fans reportedly took note of Hardik Pandya and Sharma’s close bond during the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League. Consequently, speculation is circulating on social media that the two will marry in Rajasthan’s historic city of Udaipur. Interestingly, Udaipur is the same location where Pandya previously wed Stanković.

A user on the social media platform X claimed that Pandya and Sharma are set to marry on May 22, 2026, in Udaipur. While this news has caused a massive stir online, neither Pandya nor Sharma has officially confirmed or refuted the reports.

The rumors originally began in November 2025, when Hardik Pandya posted a series of photos on his Instagram account. The carousel included glimpses of his son Agastya, shots from the practice pitch, and candid moments with Sharma.

However, two specific details caught the attention of fans and the media: a picture of the couple performing a puja together at home and a large diamond ring visible on Sharma’s finger, leading internet users to conjecture that the two had secretly become engaged.