Hardik Pandya’s absence fuels divorce rumors with Natasa Stankovic as team India leaves for T20 World Cup

The Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is currently experiencing a rough patch both on and off the field. Leading the Mumbai Indians (MI) through the IPL 2024 season, he is facing turmoil in both his professional and personal life.

Rumors of separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovic, have been circulating, though neither has made any public statements.

The Indian cricket team, led by Captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, has begun their journey to the USA for the T20 World Cup 2024, which starts on June 1.

Arriving at Mumbai Airport, the first group of players included Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel, along with the support staff and head coach Rahul Dravid.

Initial reports suggested that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would be among the first to depart, but Virat was absent from the group.

However, another notable absentee was Hardik Pandya.

Initially expected to travel with the first batch, Hardik’s absence has raised eyebrows, especially as rumors of his divorce from Natasa continue to gain attention on social media.

According to several reports, Hardik is in London for a brief training stint and is expected to join the national team directly from there. Despite his recent struggles, he is anticipated to arrive in time for the first practice session in New York.

The Indian cricket team departed from Mumbai for New York on Saturday night, embarking on their quest for glory.