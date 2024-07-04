Is it official? Hareem Farooq sparks engagement rumours

Film and TV actor Hareem Farooq has sparked engagement rumours with her friend Saad Sultan, in a new video on Instagram.

Social media is buzzing with speculations of Hareem Farooq’s engagement with her longtime friend Saad Sultan, following the recent video post of the actor.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, the ‘Parchi’ actor wished her friend on his birthday, with a montage reel, which social users believe is to introduce her partner to the world.

With the video, featuring some of the really old, teenage photos of the two, along with some very recent ones, she captioned, “Need i say more! Happy birthday Saaaadddddiiiii.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem Farooq (@hareemfarooq)

“The ying to my yang & calm to my crazy – we’ve spent almost half a life time together now i dont even know what life will be without you,” she further hinted. “Love you to the moon and back.”

Reacting to the video post, a number of her followers asked the actor about the guy in the frame, while many also inquired if she is engaged to him.

Speaking about her love life during an earlier outing, Farroq said that she is very shy to openly discuss these matters in public. “People usually think that I’m very bold and confident but this topic is something that my friends know that I will run off the discussion of,” she had said.

