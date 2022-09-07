Hareem Farooq sets social media on fire with latest clicks

The latest picture gallery of film-TV actor Hareem Farooq is viral across social media sites.
On her account on the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, the ‘Parchi’ star shared a bunch of pictures on the feed. “Red alert‼️” the celebrity wrote in the caption of her nine-picture gallery.
The now-viral clicks see Hareem Farooq look drop-dead gorgeous, as she slipped in an all-red outfit paired with a multi-hued dupatta. The movie star went all glam with a fiery red pout, statement earrings and matching strappy heels.
The snaps garnered an amazing response from her millions of fans on the social platform, a number of whom showed up in the comments section with lovely compliments for the actor.
Have a look at some of the comments from her Instagram followers.
- Beautiful❤️❤️
- MashaAllah looking so pretty 😍
- You are SHINING ✨✨✨
- Red on you 😍❤️😘🥰
- Red beauty
Hareem has earned herself a name and a huge fanbase, for her stellar performances not only on the small screen but also as one of the most sought-after film actors. The celeb also has her part in the revival of Pakistan’s film industry with titles like ‘Janaan’ and ‘Parchi’ which she co-produced with IRK films.
Hareem Farooq has impressed the audiences with her performances in the drama serial ‘Dosri Biwi’ and films including ‘Dobara Phir Se’, ‘Parchi’ along with a cameo appearance in ‘Janaan’.
She is followed by at least 2.6 million users on Instagram.