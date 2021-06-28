Hareem Shah marries a PPP leader, conceals alleged husband’s identity

TikToker Hareem Shah says she has married a Pakistan People’s Party leader in a statement that has left the Sindh Assembly in shock.

Hareem Shah confirmed the news early on Monday, however, kept the identity of her alleged husband a secret. She assured followers that she will reveal more information soon.

The controversial online figure earlier fanned rumours about her marriage when she shared a cryptic picture of her hands, with a diamond ring, on top of a man’s wearing a Rado watch.

Sindh’s Provincial Assembly members are reportedly looking for the person who has tied the knot with Shah, but no progress has been made yet.