Hareem Shah told to surrender before FIA

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday gave TikToker Hareem Shah until April 18 to join a money laundering investigation initiated against her by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A two-judge bench of the high court warned that the court would withdraw its injunction that restrained the FIA from arresting her if she failed to return to the country from Turkey and face the investigation.

Also Read: SHC stops FIA from money laundering probe against TikToker Hareem Shah

Ms Shah’s lawyer submitted her medical certificate, which was in Turkish language, in the court. He said the TikToker is undergoing treatment in Turkey and has been advised bed rest. She is unwell and could take 20 days to return to Pakistan, he added.

Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, a member of the bench, directed the counsel to have the certificate translated into English and then submit it before the court for perusal.

The court expressed annoyance over Hareem Shah’s objectionable remarks about the law enforcement agencies (LEAs). “Foul language was used on social media,” Justice Kalhoro noted.

At this, the lawyer said his client had already apologised for her remarks.

Also Read: FBR summons Hareem Shah on Feb 16

The bench said the woman traveled from England to Turkey instead of returning home to face the probe. “Tell us the final date when she will appear before the FIA?” the court asked the lawyer, to which the latter replied that she be granted one month’s time.

“We had ordered Hareem Shah to surrender, but she didn’t,” the court noted, adding, “She flouted the court order.” The court warned that she would be granted no more concession and the previous order would be withdrawn if she doesn’t appear before the FIA until April 18.

Comments