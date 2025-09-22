Haris Rauf's '6-0' gesture irks Indian fans

DUBAI: Pakistan’s fast bowler, Haris Rauf, irked Indian media and fans with a ‘6-0’ gesture during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against India at the Dubai International Stadium.

The ‘6-0’ gesture refers to Pakistan’s operation against Indian aggression in May, during which the Pakistan Air Force shot down six Indian Air Force aircraft, including Rafale jets.

Haris Rauf mimicked a fighter jet and made the “6-0” signal towards the crowd in response to aggressive chanting from Indian fans, who attempted to mock Haris by repeatedly chanting “Kohli, Kohli.”

However, some Indian media outlets have focused their ire on Rauf’s actions, while ignoring the apparent arrogance of Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who had refused the customary handshake with Pakistan’s captain, Salman Ali Agha, before the match.

Meanwhile, India successfully chased down a record 172-run target against Pakistan in 18.5 overs, with six wickets to spare.

The Dubai International Stadium witnessed and clinical batting display from the Indian opener who raced to a 50-run stand in just 4.4 overs. By the ninth over, the pair had brought up the century stand — the fastest in the tournament so far.

India reached 172 for 4 in 18.5 overs, completing their highest-ever successful chase against Pakistan in Asia Cup history. For Pakistan, Farhan’s half-century was a highlight, but their bowlers found no answers to Sharma and Gill’s early assault.

