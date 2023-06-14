Haris Rauf-Muzna Masood wedding celebration dates announced

The wedding celebration dates of Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and his wife Muzna Masood Malik will happen in July.

The Baaraat is scheduled for July 6, whereas the Walima will take place the next day.

It is pertinent to mention that they tied the knot in a close-knit affair in Islamabad in December last year.

The hush-hush affair was attended by close family and friends, in addition to several of his teammates and cricket celebs.

The 29-year-old player is considered as the backbone of Pakistan’s bowling attack.

The pacer has played 85 international fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I), in which he was taken 123 wickets.

Apart from participating in domestic tournaments, he has played in international cricket leagues.

He represented Melbourne Stars and Rangpur Riders in Australia’s Big Bash League and Bangladesh Premier League.