Haris Rauf faces injury scare in tri-series opener against New Zealand

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf left fans concerned after he walked off the field during the tri-nation series opener against New Zealand on Saturday.

The right-arm pacer looked in supreme touch and bowled quick in the PAK vs NZ game at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

However, Haris Rauf could not bowl his full quota of overs and left the field after feeling discomfort.

The incident happened during the 37th over of New Zealand’s inning when the Pakistan pacer suffered a side-strain injury.

The right-arm quick looked visibly in pain and walked off the field without waiting for the team physio to check up on him, leading all-rounder Salman Agha to complete his over.

Before leaving the game, the Pakistan pacer had bowled 6.2 overs, taking a wicket while conceding 23 runs.

Meanwhile, the first PAK vs NZ game saw experienced batters Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell stitch a 95-run partnership after they lost their openers early on.

Will Young was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in the very first over while Rachin Ravindra was caught and bowled by spinner Abrar Ahmed, leaving the side struggling at 39 for two in 7.4 overs.

However, Williamson and Mitchell both scored fifties to take New Zealand to 134 before the former was undone by Shaheen Afridi.

Haris Rauf then dismissed wicketkeeping batter Tom Latham for a duck, bringing Glenn Phillips to the crease, who built a 65-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell.

Mitchell fell to Abrar Ahmed after an 81-run knock, laced with four sixes and two fours.

Michael Bracewell then joined Phillips and the two took New Zealand to 200 in 37.4 overs before the former became the third victim of Shaheen Afridi after scoring 31 off 23 balls.

Glenn Phillips then launched a late-inning onslaught on the Pakistan bowling lineup and remained unbeaten on 106 off 74 deliveries to take New Zealand to 330 in 50 overs.