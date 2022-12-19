Haris Rauf to marry his class fellow on December 26: Reports

Pakistan’s first-choice pacer, Haris Rauf is all set to tie the knot with his class fellow in Islamabad on December 26.

As per the reports, Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler, Haris Rauf is set to start the next innings of his life in a week and has joined his family in Islamabad for the festivities.

Rauf is said to be marrying his class fellow.

The 29-year-old national pacer, who was ruled out of his debut test series against England due to an injury on December 6, attended the PSL (Pakistan Super League) draft for the upcoming season 8 earlier this week along with some other events in Karachi before flying to his family in the residence city.

On the career front, Haris Rauf is the first-choice pacer of the national cricket team who presents Green Shirts in all three formats.

He debuted his international career by joining the Pakistan squad for the T20I home series against Bangladesh in 2020. During the same year, Rauf was named in the ODI squad for the first match against Zimbabwe.

Rauf made his test debut in the first match of the ongoing series against England when he was ruled out after sustaining an injury on the opening day.

