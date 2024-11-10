Haris Rauf reacts after dismissing Glenn Maxwell in all three ODIs

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf opened up about dismissing Australia’s Glenn Maxwell in all three matches of the PAK v AUS ODI series.

Pakistan beat Australia in the third and final ODI for their first series victory Down Under since 2002.

Chasing Australia’s 141-run target, the Greenshirts edged past the victory line in 26.5 overs to register an eight-wicket win in the series decider.

Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah led Pakistan’s bowling attack as they took three wickets each. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf bagged two and Hasnain managed one wicket.

Haris Rauf was impressive throughout the PAK v AUS series, taking 10 wickets at an average of 12.

For his outstanding bowling performance, he was named Player of the Series.

Following the third ODI, Haris Rauf reflected on his performance while emphasising the importance of the victory for Pakistan.

He also praised Glenn Maxwell, calling him a ‘legend’ and a ‘superstar.’

“Maxi is a superstar, a legend. I just try to dismiss him, and I was lucky to dismiss him thrice in the series,” Rauf said in the post-match presentation.

“This series was very important for Pakistan because of the struggles in the last couple of months. We thought of winning when we landed here as the nation needed it,” he said.

Pakistan’s momentum in the third PAK v AUS ODI came from a nine-wicket win in Adelaide on Friday after they faced a defeat in the tight series opener on November 4.

The two teams are set to face off in a three-match T20I series with the first game scheduled for November 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.