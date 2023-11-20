Why Haris Rauf wasn’t selected in Pakistan’s Test squad for Australia?

Pakistan announced its 18-member squad for the three-match Test tour of Australia, and pacer Haris Rauf’s exclusion is currently the talk of social media.

🚨 SQUAD ANNOUNCED 🚨 Our 18-member squad for the three-match Test series against Australia 🇵🇰 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/eHP9NXPkOu#AUSvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/ioKnv0cBxJ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 20, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Haris Rauf’s omission comes in wake of his dismal performance in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He set the unwanted record of being the most expensive bowler in a single edition of the 50-over world championship.

The right-arm pacer bowled 79 overs, conceded 533 runs and bagged 16 wickets at an average of 33.31, economy of 6.74 and strike rate of 29.64 in nine World Cup 2023 matches.

48 years of World Cup history witness a new chapter as Haris Rauf concedes the most runs in a single edition 👀#CWC23 #HarisRauf #PAKvsENG pic.twitter.com/NznSvv9CDE — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) November 11, 2023

Pakistan’s Chief Selector Wahab Riaz explained Haris Rauf’s omission from the Test squad by recalling them not reaching an agreement about the latter’s workload in the longer format.

“He’s an impact player and we need to utilize him in Test cricket,” he said. “We only demanded him to bowl 10 to 12 overs per day. Also, he bowled recently in one-day cricket. The only issue is our bowlers who can bowl 140+ are unfit right now.

“So, as a player you need to sacrifice and you have to look play for Pakistan instead of stepping back.”

The three-match Test series commences on December 14 at Perth’s Optus Stadium. The second game is scheduled to be played on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third Test on January 3.

