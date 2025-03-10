Haris Rauf, wife Muzna blessed with baby boy

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and his wife Muzna Masood have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

His teammates Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shahdab Khan confirmed the news as they congratulated the couple on their Instagram handles.

Haris Rauf or his wife has not yet confirmed the news.

“Congratulations to [Haris Rauf] and family on the birth of his first child! Wishing health, happiness [and] prosperity for little one and the family. May Allah bless you,” Shadab Khan wrote on his Instagram Stories.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi also shared a similar post as he congratulated Haris Rauf on the birth of his son.

“Wishing you and your family endless joy and happiness,” Afridi wrote in his Instagram post.

It is to be noted here that rumours about the birth of Haris Rauf’s child made rounds on social media in July last year.

Following the circulation of a newborn’s image, suggesting it was the couple’s child, the Pakistan fast bowler took to Instagram to write, “The news about the birth of my child is false. Please avoid spreading and believing such baseless rumours.”

Haris Rauf and Muzna Masood Malik tied the knot in December 2022, with their wedding celebrations taking place in July 2023.

The Pakistan fast bowler’s wife is his class fellow and a model by profession.

Haris Rauf arrived at the international cricket after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars picked him.

The right-arm pacer made his debut for Pakistan in 2020 in a T20I and has since played 48 ODIs and 79 T20Is.

In the 50-over format, he has taken 85 wickets while he picked up 110 wickets in the T20Is for Pakistan.