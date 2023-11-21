Haris Rauf reacts to Wahab Riaz’s statement

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has opened up on Chief Selector Wahab Riaz’s claims of him withdrawing from the upcoming Test series against Australia.

The chief selector, while unveiling Pakistan’s Test squad for Australia tour, had claimed that the right-arm was willing to be part of the team when they talked to him but changed his mi mind at the last minute.

However, a close source close to Haris Rauf refuted Wahab Riaz’s claims by telling cricket website ESPNCricinfo that the pacer had never confirmed his participation in the first place.

Moreover, he said that the right-arm pacer had informed the chief selector about his intentions of focusing on white ball cricket and maintaining his fitness.

It was further reported Haris Rauf feels the situation has landed him in a predicament as there is uncertainty about him being granted the No-Objection Certificate to play the Big Bash League from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

It is pertinent to mention that Haris Rauf was under criticism for his dismal performance in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He set the unwanted record of being the most expensive bowler in a single edition of the 50-over world championship.

The right-arm pacer bowled 79 overs, conceded 533 runs and bagged 16 wickets at an average of 33.31, economy of 6.74 and strike rate of 29.64 in nine World Cup 2023 matches.

