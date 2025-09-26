Haris faces 50% match fee fine as Sahibzada defends gestures in ICC hearing

DUBAI: Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan strongly defended their celebratory gestures during the Asia Cup 2025 matc against India in a hearing conducted by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to sources, the hearing was held in Dubai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lodged a complaint with the ICC, objecting to the players’ on-field gestures during the high-stakes encounter.

Asia Cup match referee Richie Richardson presided over the hearing. Both players were present, accompanied by Pakistan team manager Naveed Akram Cheema, who assisted them during the proceedings. The players also submitted written statements to the ICC.

Richardson sought an explanation from both players for their allegedly provocative actions, asking a range of questions. Both Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan strongly presented their cases, defending their celebrations.

Farhan, in particular, defended his aerial firing gesture, stating that this is a common way of celebration in the culture of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, Haris Rauf may face a fine of up to 50% of his match fee, depending on the final decision by the match referee.

