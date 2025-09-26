Haris faces 50% match fee fine as Sahibzada defends gestures in ICC hearing

  • By Shahid HashmiShahid Hashmi
    • -
  • Sep 26, 2025
    • -
  • 191 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 1 min
Haris faces 50% match fee fine as Sahibzada defends gestures in ICC hearing
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment