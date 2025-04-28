Haris Rauf shares his views on single-ball proposal in ODIs

Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf has reacted to the proposed changes in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules for the bowling side in ODIs.

Reports emerged earlier that the ICC Cricket Committee proposed scrapping the use of two new balls in ODIs.

As per the proposal, the bowling sides will start with two new balls, however, they will be able to use only one ball from the 25-over mark.

The bowling side would have the option to choose which of the two balls to continue with.

Reacting to the proposal, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf called it a “lifeline” for pacers amid batting-friendly conditions and rules in the game.

“When the ball gets older after 25 overs, it helps the bowlers, just like it used to in the past. Now, the ball hardly gets old and everyone thinks of scoring 400-plus runs,” he said while speaking to a private media outlet.

According to Haris Rauf, reverse swing will come into play if the ICC tweaks the two-ball rule in the ODIs.

“If ICC is considering using one ball after 25 overs, it is a good move because with an old ball, reverse swing is possible,” he said.

The right-arm pacer also addressed the criticism faced by the Pakistan bowlers for conceding runs in their games.

“It feels like only Pakistan’s bowlers concede runs, but fast bowlers all around the world are struggling due to short boundaries and demand for high-scoring games,” he said.