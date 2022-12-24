Haris Rauf ties the knot with Muzna Masood

Pakistan’s first-choice pacer, Haris Rauf tied the knot with Islamabad-based model Muzna Masood Malik.

Pakistan Cricket Team’s fast bowler, Haris Rauf got nikkahfied to Muzna Masood in a close-knit affair in the capital city on Saturday afternoon. As per the earlier reports, the bride was a class fellow of the pacer. The hush-hush affair was attended by close family and friends in addition to several of his teammates and cricket celebs including another groom-to-be Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The pictures from the daytime ceremony made rounds on social media.

Both Haris and his now-wife Muzna twinned in white ensembles for the big day. The star wife slipped into a white and gold ensemble by an unknown designer and paired it with gold traditional jewellery.

She was dolled by celebrated makeup artists at Allure Salon who shared the anticipated first look of Masood in the morning today, not to miss the adorable ‘HR150’ on her mehendi design.

The groom on the other hand looked dapper in his cream and white sherwani.

The fellow players of the Pakistan cricket team sent heartwarming wishes for the couple of the moment.

Buht buht mubarak ho @HarisRauf14. Allah hamesha khush rakhay tumhe aur bhabi ko. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) December 24, 2022

To note, the 29-year-old player, who is the backbone of Pakistan’s bowling attack, was ruled out of his debut test series against England due to an injury on December 6. He attended the PSL (Pakistan Super League) draft for the upcoming season 8 last week along with some other events in Karachi before flying to his family in the residence city.

