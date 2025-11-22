The 37-year-old Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu died in a terrible road accident in Punjab’s Mansa district early this morning, November 22, leaving music lovers, the industry, the community, and his family in deep sorrow.

On the Mansa-Patiala stretch, the well-known artist’s car struck a head while he was reportedly returning home from a shoot, affecting millions of Punjabi homes, as a musician’s voice had become a mainstay.

Sidhu became well-known overnight thanks to the popular duet Paper Te Pyaar with Miss Pooja. Later songs like Koi Chakkar Nai, Bebe Bapu, Babbar Sher, and Multan vs. Russia demonstrated his earthy appeal and genuineness, solidifying his status as a beloved voice in Punjab’s contemporary music industry.

Colleagues, fans, and other artists have showered him with tributes; many recall him as a friendly, grounded person who never lost touch with his heritage. The Punjabi entertainment industry is in shock over his unexpected death, which many have described as an unfathomable loss.

However, it should be noted that the only surviving family members of Harman Sidhu are his wife and infant daughter, but his voice will live on in the tunes that gave him immortality.

On the other side, four steps separated Ornella Vanoni from the life she craved: the four steps leading up to the stage of Milan’s Piccolo Teatro.

“I twisted my nerves, I pulled my hair,” she recalled in her memoir, “Vincente o perdente” (“Winner or Loser”), of the fear that gripped her in the mid-1950s. “I wanted to be there, up front, but those few metres separating me from the stage were terrible.”

Finally, the theatre’s director declared that it would take a miracle for her to perform in public. In defiance, she did.

“There are birth dates that are not recorded in paperwork but which are, instead, the days when you finally become who you really are,” she wrote of that inaugural act of daring.