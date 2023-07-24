Indian legend slams Harmanpreet Kaur’s “pathetic behaviour”

Indian cricketing legend Madan Lal has called for strict action against the women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur for her unprofessional behaviour following the third ODI against Bangladesh.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The 34-year-old had already stirred controversy with her on-field altercation with the umpire after getting out LBW in the fixture, which ended in a tie. She went on a tirade against the umpiring in the post-match presentation.

It did not end there as she passed remarks to the Bangladeshi captain Nigar Sultana as they were going to post pictures with the trophy. Her statements caused the latter to walk off from the photo session.

In a tweet, Madan Lal asked the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) to take “disciplinary action” against the right-handed batter for her “pathetic behaviour”.

Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic. She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action. — Madan Lal (@MadanLal1983) July 23, 2023

“Harmanpreet’s behaviour against the Bangladesh women’s team was pathetic,” he tweeted. “She is not bigger than the game. She got a very bad name for Indian cricket. BCCI should take very strict disciplinary action.”

The drama started when the right-handed batter tried to sweep a delivery from spinner Nahida Akter in the 34th over. However, the ball hit her pad and went into the hands of first slip. She was given LBW.

Frustrated Harmanpreet Kaur hits the stumps with her bat, few angry words to the umpire before walking off. #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/uOoBgS9g44 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

The 34-year-old, furious with the umpire’s decision, reacted by destroying the stumps with her bat instead of showing sportsmanship.

After the match ended in a thrilling tie, Harmanpreet Kaur went into a tirade against the umpire in the post-match presentation. She cited “poor umpiring” as one of the reasons for the team’s loss.

“I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done and we are really disappointed” ~ Harmanpreet Kaur in the post-match presentation #CricketTwitter #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/ytdJP13Z84 — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 22, 2023

“I think a lot of learning for us from the game,” she said. “Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly.”

The batter added, “They (Bangladesh) batted really well, batted according to the situation. They were taking those singles which were very crucial. In between, we leaked a few runs but we controlled the game very well when we were batting but as I mentioned earlier some pathetic umpiring was done we are really disappointed about some decisions given by the umpires.”

Harmanpreet Kaur continued to make of herself when the captains were going to take pictures with the trophy together. According to cricketing website ESPNCricinfo,The Indian skipper told Nigar Sultana to bring the umpires, implying that they were in the position because of the officials.

This is too much! These visuals should not be shown to young boys and girls. Harmanpreet Kaur has disrespected this beautiful game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/L2S5iGhNRF — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 23, 2023

Nigar Sultana had enough of Harmanpreet Kaur’s behaviour and walked off with her team into the dressing room. She did not mince her words and criticized the latter’s behaviour with harsh comments.

“It is totally her [Kaur’s] problem,” Nigar Sultana said. “I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can’t tell you what happened, but it didn’t feel right to be there with my team.

“It wasn’t the right environment. That’s why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect.”