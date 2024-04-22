Harnai-Sibi railway section restored for traffic after nine days

HARNAI: Pakistan Railways has restored the Harnai-Sibi railway section for train service after nine days, ARY News reported on Monday.

The railway track was damaged during recent flash floods generated by unprecedented rainfall in Balochistan.

The railways restored the track with repair after the train service suspended for nine days.

It is to be mentioned here that the Harnai-Sibi section of Pakistan Railways was restored last year in October for train service after closure of railway traffic for 18 years. The railway track was closed in February 2006.

The railway’s track was made dysfunctional after a series of bomb blasts, which damaged 22 steel bridges in the highly rugged and inaccessible area.

In March 2016, a contract for rehabilitation and restoration of the Sibi-Harnai railway track along with the up-gradation of railway stations was awarded to the NLC.

During the initial survey of the track, it was found that 22 steel bridges were destroyed and required replacement for the restoration of the train operation.

Railway official said a total of nine railway stations along with tracks had been upgraded by NLC engineers including the reconstruction of Harnai Railway Station and a complete renovation of Sibi Railway Station.