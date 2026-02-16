Harper Beckham reignites feud with a social media post

Harper Beckham expressed love for her brother, Brooklyn Beckham, reigniting the conversation of their possible reconciliation in the Beckham clan.

The 14-year-old shared a series of Instagram photos featuring Brooklyn alongside brothers Romeo and Cruz, accompanied by heartfelt captions celebrating their sibling bond.

In one Valentine’s Day message, Harper wrote that she loved her brothers “so much,” while another described them as “the best big brothers in the whole wide world.” Although the posts were initially shared with a limited audience through her private account, her mother, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, later reshared the images with her millions of followers, significantly expanding their reach.

Reports have suggested ongoing tension between Brooklyn, 26, and other members of the family. While the exact cause remains unclear, Brooklyn is believed to have limited contact with some relatives and reportedly prefers communication through legal representatives. He has also made public statements criticising family dynamics in recent months.

On the other hand, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, a longtime friend of the Beckham family, recently voiced support for Brooklyn and expressed hope for reconciliation. He described Brooklyn as an “amazing young man” and suggested that time could help repair relationships.

Brooklyn has not publicly responded to Harper’s post. Instead, he shared a Valentine’s tribute to his wife, actor Nicola Peltz, pledging his love and support. Observers note that Harper was not referenced in the broader dispute, raising speculation that she along with other relatives, could help ease strained ties.

The Beckham family has long attracted public interest, and while neither David Beckham nor Victoria Beckham has addressed the reported tensions directly, Harper’s message highlights a continued emphasis on family connection despite ongoing speculation.