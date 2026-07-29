Harriet Phillips turns heads in chic summer dress

Harriet Phillips continues to emerge as a key trend setter amongst the Royals. In a recent photo spread, featured on the brand’s Instagram account of British dressmaker Wiggy Kit, the NHS nurse stunned in the 695 Patti Dress, styling in effortlessly cool summer attire. “Summer – the Wiggy Kit way, ” wrote the independent brand of Harriet looking radiant in a vintage-inspired floral design.

The breezy linen garment is styled in a bold print with plenty of character which can be worn relaxed or belted at the waist.

“This print feels so joyful to me – it’s one of those pieces that does all the talking for you,\” shared designer Philippa \”Wiggy\” Hindmarch. Designer Philippa (whose nickname is \”Wiggy\”) Hindmarch launched the label, and is sister in law to the widely celebrated Anya Hindmarch a favourite of Royals.

Style Harriet’s look Harriet accessorised the lively linen dress with the following pieces: Footwear: Metallic strappy heels by Loeffler Randall. Accessories: A delicate blue pendant with her new diamond engagement ring.

It’s no secret that Harriet is a fan of the British fashion house, and has been seen in Wiggy Kit for several major events including; the rehearsal of her recent wedding to Peter Phillips, an appearance at Wimbledon and the Cheltenham New Year’s Day races.

During the Royal Charity Polo Cup she wore the same Loeffler Randall heels with a bag designed by the famous luxury accessory specialist Anya Hindmarch.

A Glimpse of her Cotswolds Royal Wedding Harriet’s eye-popping dress appears following her highly photographed royal wedding which took place in Gloucestershire. To say \”I do\” in the idyllic Cotswolds, Harriet turned to custom designer high-neck wedding dress and full-length veil by designer Emilia Wick stead.

Her romantic Bridal look was complemented by Bespoke Footwear: satin Jimmy Choos custom-designed to match. Heritage fine jewellery: A bespoke tiara and earrings from Mayfair based jewellers, Pragnell made to replicate the style of a diadem worn by Princess Anne for her 50th birthday portriat in the year 2000.

As Royal’s retreat to the private estate of Scotland’s Balmoral Castle for their yearly summer break, and step back from public engagements, many will be looking forward to seeing how Harriet’s stunning sense of style will evolve at upcoming royal events.