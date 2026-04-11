Kamala Harris says she might run for president again in 2028

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the Democratic Party’s nominee for the presidency in 2024, said on ​Friday that she was considering running for president ‌again in 2028.

Harris, making an appearance at a meeting of the National Action Network, a civil rights organization founded by Reverend Al Sharpton, ​was asked directly by Sharpton if she was ​going to run again.

“I might, I might. I’m thinking ⁠about it, I’m thinking about it,” Harris said, as ​the crowd at the New York City event cheered in ​response.

She added that she would consider a run in the context of who, in 2028, could do the best job as president “for the ​American people.”

Harris, who served as vice president under President ​Joe Biden, lost her 2024 presidential bid to President Donald Trump, who won ‌both ⁠the popular vote and the Electoral College. Harris had previously served as a U.S. senator and as attorney general of California, among other offices. Harris made an unsuccessful run to ​be the ​Democratic Party’s presidential ⁠nominee in 2020.

A run in 2028 for Harris could face challenges among voters who have ​indicated in polling that they want to see ​new leaders ⁠for the Democratic Party following her loss to Trump.

The National Action Network convention drew several potential Democratic candidates, including Pennsylvania ⁠Governor ​Josh Shapiro, former Transportation Secretary Pete ​Buttigieg and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, among others.