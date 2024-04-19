Harrison Ford was not the first choice for Indiana Jones

Popular sitcom Friends star Tom Selleck has revealed that he was offered the legendary role of Indiana Jones before the role went to Harrison Ford.

Ford debuted as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark, in 1981 and has since appeared in a further four films.

However, Tom Selleck in his upcoming memoir revealed that he was originally set to take on the role before turning the job down as he opted for another project.

The actor, who appeared in Blue Bloods and Three Men and a Baby, said that he chose to work on Magnum PI instead of taking on the legendary Indiana Jones role.

According to Selleck, he auditioned before Steven Spielberg and George Lucas who were impressed and handed him the role.

‘I got there, and Steven was quick to greet me, gave me the pages for the test, told me not to worry and to take all the time I needed,’ he said. ‘There was wardrobe waiting for me. The hat and leather jacket helped me understand the period.’

While the makers of Indiana Jones soon gave him the entire script, Tom Selleck said that he was still waiting for an update on Magnum PI.

Tom ultimately gave up the project after Magnum PI was officially picked up and he was asked to begin shooting the series immediately.

The makers of the movie then decided to cast Harrison Ford for the role.