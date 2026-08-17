Harry and Meghan's Royal rift becomes a commercial liability for the California business model

The ongoing feud between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the British Royal Family has evolved from personal conflict into a tangible business impediment.

Industry professionals and brand consultants are concerned that the continued rift with Buckingham Palace is now actively hindering the couple’s commercial viability both in the United States and internationally. What was once a high-powered marketing draw after their 2020 exit from royal life is now rapidly becoming what corporate partners and Hollywood executives consider a commercial risk.

From Royal cachet to Market fatigue

After their transition to Montecito, California, in 2020, lucrative deals for content rights with major entertainment networks and platforms materialized. However, market realities in the last few years has seen substantial changes:

The market for royal related content has been reconfigured on three separate fronts:

First, there is a diminishment in the demand for feud based tell-alls as a category; audiences now crave less institutional conflict and positive, standalone entertainment options.

Second, brands and media partners have become more risk-averse; ongoing family controversy is perceived as a substantial risk and is consequently viewed as less desirable to have involved with their brands than stable partnerships that do not court controversy and media attention.

Third, the Royal Halo has lost its luster; this unique cultural brand attribute and commercial leverage is being diluted as official royal engagements and occasions no longer exist in the Sussexes current lifestyle.

Strategic move: Putting Royal grievances in the past

PR specialists and media strategists are emphasizing the need for a paradigm shift if Harry and Meghan are to maintain a long-term successful commercial strategy regarding their production slate and Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever;

Independent value creation: content and products need to sell on their merits, function and aesthetic not novelty and royal affiliations. Elimination ofRoyal references: media strategists and advisors are encouraging the couple to distance themselves from any discussion of internal monarchy dynamics in interviews, narratives and documentary projects. Consistency and reliability: the media and corporate world values project completion, quality metrics and professional stability over media coverage and momentum. “In the corporate world and for media professionals, crisis creates temporary attention but stability creates long-term companies. If the Sussexes are to have lasting, stable commercial success then putting the royal feud in the past is now not a personal preference but an economic imperative.”

Market Realities: conflict and commercial enterprise

The commercial climate since their transition in 2020 to the United States has changed considerably since the initial early years.

From 2020 to 2022, narrative value, story power and the revelation of the insides of The Firm drove high demand among exclusive media partners and audience appetite for the news drove engagement and demand.

By 2026, values will be defined by product and media strength, high-risk brand perception and the need for strategic pivot; and the market will measure engagement value based on content quality and brand utility over the sex appeal and shock of the previous phase of Royal narrative.