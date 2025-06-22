VIDEO: Harry Book dismissed on 99, walks off dejected

England batter Harry Brook fell one run short of his century as he miscued a pull shot during the first Test against India.

The right-handed batter came to the crease after Joe Root perished for 28 on Day 2 of the game at Headingley, Leeds.

Harry Brook was dismissed on zero, however, it was declared a no-ball as India pacer Jasprit Bumrah overstepped the line.

The England batter was later dropped on 46, 82 and 99.

However, his luck faltered on Day 3 when he was just one run short of his century.

Harry Brook miscued a pull straight down to Shardul Thakur at long leg when he was batting on 99.

As soon as the catch was completed, the England batter threw his head back in disbelief and covered his face with his glove.

Harry Brook Out on 99 by Prasidh Krishna

Imotional moment of the match 💔#INDvsENG #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/nBLo0wX0Eg — whatever (@whatever22508) June 22, 2025

He became just the second batter to be dismissed one run short of a century in the last three years.

The last batter to perish on 99 was Australia’s Travis Head against the West Indies at Perth in 2022.

Jonny Bairstow was the last England batter to lose his wicket while batting on 99 against South Africa in Manchester in 2017.

It is worth noting here that Harry Brook has become the 16th England batter to be dismissed on 99.

Former batter Ian Bell remains the only batter from his country to be dismissed on 199.