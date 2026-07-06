Harry Kane loses voice celebrating thrilling 3-2 World Cup victory

English footballer Harry Kane revealed that he lost his voice after celebrating England’s dramatic 3-2 FIFA World Cup victory over Mexico by singing “Wonderwall” with supporters, as the Oasis hit continues to establish itself as the Three Lions’ anthem during the tournament.

During his post-match interview with the BBC, he struggled with his voice after joining teammates and around 3,000 travelling fans in singing the song following England’s last-16 victory at the Azteca Stadium. “My voice has gone. It was a crazy game; we had to fight. We had to find something. I’ve just been singing there; I can’t really talk. Everything was against us; we found a way. I’m speechless; I can’t even talk”.

England’s celebrations followed a memorable victory in which Thomas Tuchel’s side played more than 40 minutes with 10 men after Jarell Quansah’s red card. Jude Bellingham scored twice before Kane converted the decisive penalty as England secured a 3-2 win to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

According to USA TODAY, “Wonderwall” has become England’s official post-match celebration song after FIFA required every team to submit three songs before the tournament. England’s selections included “Wonderwall” and “Sweet Caroline”, which had traditionally been associated with previous tournament successes.

The song was first adopted after England’s 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening World Cup match and has since been sung after every knockout win. Kane previously described the celebrations on the Lions’ Den podcast, saying, “That was one of my favorite ever moments in an England shirt and especially at a major tournament.

“I know it’s just the first game and we’re not getting carried away, but just that emotional connection with the fans. We know how much it means to them.”

The anthem has also attracted support from Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, who posted, “Cmon England cmon Wonderwall” after another England victory earlier in the tournament.

England’s celebrations were slightly overshadowed by an injury to Jordan Henderson, who was taken to hospital after landing awkwardly on his wrist during the post-match celebrations. Thomas Tuchel later confirmed, “It’s quite a serious injury.” England will now face Norway in the World Cup quarter-finals.