Harry, Meghan face fresh backlash as more leaks surface

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a private reconciliation to soothe the feathers of the British public instead provoked it following reports of their heavily protected and confidential meeting with King Charles III and Queen Camilla on his recent five-day trip to the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s meeting with the King and Queen was held at Highgrove House. Although Buckingham Palace confirmed the gathering took place, aides refused to divulge the details of the discussion.

The “cloak-and-dagger” meet reported A mere few days after the summit information surrounding the meet made its way to American outlets:The Vanity Fair story The meeting between Harry, Meghan, King Charles III and Queen Camilla allegedly lasted one hour and the securely held talks were a “completely cloak-and-dagger” operation run personally by the King according to sources close to the Sussexes.

A follow up article by the American magazine People reported that well-placed sources stated the Prince had not wanted people to know exactly what took place at the royal reunion.”

When it comes to the details of the gathering with his parents, it is better that people don’t know anything.” Now these reports about the meeting have begun, some have been quick to lambast the Sussexes.

Public reaction – ‘They cannot keep quiet!’ The Duke and Duchess have come under fire with fans criticising the ‘leak’ as proof the California-based pair crave media attention even at this delicate time.

Some argue the duo have proved to be untrustworthy as further confirmation would further cement the ongoing rift between the royal couple.

Many argued they couldn’t be quiet and labelled the update as a publicity stunt. However some people defended them arguing the couple felt the need to “correct the narrative” in what they described as an “outright hostile media environment.”