Prince Harry, Meghan Uneasy as William’s Rift With Cousins Deepens, widening fissure within the British monarchy keeps stirring a swirl of intriguing claims, with a new tell-all indicating that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “disheartened” and “wary” about recent changes occurring between their cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Sources close to the matter say that the British couple voiced concerns over how the two York sisters are managing their placement in the monarchy, following Beatrice and Eugenie sharing smiles and embracing with the Duke and Duchess of Wales at Peter Phillips’ and Harriet Sperling’s society wedding last weekend.

The two Yorks have historically been considered the true peacekeepers of the family, as both continue to cultivate deep ties with their cousin Prince Harry, the Sussexes Duke and Duchess, while keeping in close touch with the working royal fold.

However, the couple has reportedly found the situation “stressful” because those working at the Palace “cannot stop questioning whether the York’s will try to keep both worlds close” – especially since those around Harry and Meghan claim he “fantasizes about his older cousins taking a similar stance” over their relationship with Prince William.

One informant told the online publication it was “upsetting” that the royal pair was shown publicly supporting William and his wife as much as they do the Sussexes “especially since the sisters only know so much and cannot talk frankly due to palace intervention”, adding: “I believe Beatrice and Eugenie try their best not to take sides but it does not go unnoticed by the palace, hence them being pushed so close to William.

” These rising tensions between Prince Harry and the working Royal family arise at a significant juncture-with an eagerly awaited trip by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry due to the UK that the couple’s younger son and daughter, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are expected to join for the first time in several years.

Whether Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will continue their role as the loyal mediaries in attempts to bridge the growing rift between the Prince of Cambridge and Prince Harry remains uncertain but given their historical affection for the Prince Harry, some fans are hopeful that their relationships will survive.