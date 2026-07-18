Is Meghan Markle returning to Britain? Truth revealed

As news filters out that the Sussexes have bought a villa in Portugal, rumors have been swirling about a potential move for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back to the UK, years after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in an historic departure branded “Megxit”. Recent comments from columnists, referencing new real estate acquisitions in Europe, have fuelled suggestions that the couple are secretly plotting their return to Britain.

Sources claiming their newly acquired holiday villa in the Algarve will serve as a strategically located “staging post” for an eventual comeback.

Are The Couple Losing The “American Dream”?

The source said a change in their feelings towards America has happened over the past few years, and that Harry is now feeling “a bit unwelcome” in the States after realizing “the American dream wasn’t everything he expected.”

“This is coming from Meghan as well as from him. Trying to establish multi-million dollar business ventures here in Hollywood has not been straightforward, especially with the media scrutiny over her work on projects beyond Netflix,” the source told MailOnline.

For Harry, the UK “is where Harry’s heart has always lain.” “It is no secret that they went to the States to try and seek their fortune, to try to capitalize on his fame, so maybe enough water has now passed under the bridge here for some form of a return.”

The Portugal Property The purchase of the house in Portugal means that the couple are not too far geographically from the UK and will be working in the same time zone.

It also means they are now near cousins Prince Harry, as Meghan and Jack are splitting their time between their homes in London and Portugal. But one royal commentator told MailOnline that it is highly unlikely the couple will return to Britain full time anytime soon, as Harry is still locked in a legal dispute with the British Home Office over his entitlement to police protection when in the UK.