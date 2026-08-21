Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting a new spot at Madame Tussauds London as the couple prepares to return to the UK later this month.

The London attraction has temporarily moved the wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to its British Culture Capital Zone, where they will stand alongside British icons including Sir David Attenborough, footballer Harry Kane and William Shakespeare.

The move comes after reports that Harry and Meghan are planning to return to Britain, six years after leaving the country for a new life in the United States.

Madame Tussauds has also given the figures a travel-themed makeover. Harry is dressed in a navy suit, while Meghan wears a bright blue dress, with their outfits inspired by their appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, 2020, shortly before they officially stepped back as senior working royals.

The figures have been posed holding suitcases and standing beside a Royal Guard at the Baker Street attraction, appearing to welcome the couple back to British soil.

Ali King, head of operations at Madame Tussauds London, said the attraction wanted to mark the “surprise news” of Harry and Meghan’s return to the UK.

“Dressed to impress, they’ll be joining an incredible line-up of British icons,” King said, highlighting the figures’ new placement alongside Attenborough, Kane and Shakespeare.

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Harry and Meghan reportedly plan to make their home at a non-royal residence outside London. Their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are also expected to attend British schools, with reports suggesting they will begin in September.

The Sussexes are expected to retain their properties in Montecito, California, and Portugal, while Meghan will continue operating her lifestyle brand, As Ever, from their new UK base.