Harry new video reignites Palace tensions as Camilla cautions King Charles

A new video of Prince Harry has reportedly triggered fresh tension inside the Royal Family, with Queen Camilla urging King Charles III to “stop being naïve” about reconciliation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Video and the Invictus Flashpoint

While details of the video content weren’t fully outlined in reports, it surfaced as Prince Harry prepares to visit the UK in July for the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

According to Jang and other outlets citing palace insiders, King Charles recently expressed interest in “lending his support to Invictus”, calling it “a worthwhile cause” that he “should be making an effort” for.

Camilla’s Warning: ‘They Take a Mile’

Queen Camilla reportedly pushed back hard. A source said: “She thought it was settled after America, that Charles was letting this ridiculous need to reconcile with Harry go”.

Camilla’s concern: “Whenever Harry and Meghan are given an inch, they inevitably take a mile”. The insider added that the Sussexes have “this very aggressive and righteous side to their personalities where they just want to get front and centre of everything”.

“Camilla can’t fathom having to smile and deal with that,” the source said.

Timing: Sussex UK Visit in July

The clash comes as Harry and Meghan are expected in Britain next month with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It would be their first joint UK trip since 2022.

Reports suggest the couple may bring a film crew to document the visit, raising Palace concerns about privacy and protocol. “A photograph of Charles with Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet would instantly become one of the defining royal pictures of the decade,” one source noted.

Royal Rift Remains Deep

Relations between Harry and both King Charles and Prince William have been strained since 2020, when the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties. Harry lost automatic police protection and has since criticized the Firm in Spare, his Netflix series, and interviews.

Despite Charles’ reported willingness to support Invictus, Camilla views any olive branch as risky. The Queen Consort is said to believe reconciliation efforts only “set alarm bells ringing”.