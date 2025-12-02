Harry potter co-stars reunite in NYC for 'Merrily We Roll Along' screening

The famous Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Tom Felton reunited at a special screening event in New York City.

On December 1, at the screening event of Merrily We Roll Along, the filmed capture of the 2023 Stephen Sondheim revival in which Radcliffe starred.

PEOPLE captured the moment on site at Hudson Theatre, New York City, when the two long-time friends saw each other.

The two celebrities shared a big hug and exchanged a few words as the house lights blinked to usher attendees into the theatre.

They later posed together for a sweet photo, the first public picture they’ve taken in more than a decade.

Earlier, they were seen together at an event was July 11, 2011, at the New York City premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.