Harry Potter fans will have a chance to relive the magic on the big screen as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone returns to theaters for its 25th anniversary with exclusive bonus content.

Warner Bros. has announced a limited theatrical re-release of the franchise’s first film, which originally premiered in November 2001. The special edition will feature 12 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage, making it the only movie in the series to include new bonus material during the anniversary screenings.

The celebration extends beyond the first installment. All eight Harry Potter films will return to theaters worldwide from August 27 through September 3 as part of the annual Back to Hogwarts festivities, which mark the fictional students’ return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on Sept. 1.

Tickets for all screenings will be available beginning July 31, a date that also marks Harry Potter’s birthday.

The anniversary events will include fan experiences in several cities, including Paris, Venice, Madrid and Sydney. Activities are expected to feature special screenings, interactive attractions and a large-scale wand lesson for fans.

The milestone comes as HBO prepares to launch its television adaptation of the beloved fantasy series. The first season is scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day and will stream globally on HBO Max.

A one-day fan event in London is also planned to celebrate the upcoming series, with additional details expected at a later date.