‘Harry Pottter’ star gives birth to first child

Hollywood actress and author Bonnie Wright, best known for playing secondary protagonist Ginny Weasley in all ‘Harry Potter‘ films, gave birth to her first child.

Bonnie Wright, wife of Andrew Lococo, announced the news of her son Elio Ocean Wright Lococo’s birth on social media. She shared the picture of the baby on the visual-sharing platform Instagram.

“Say hello to Elio Ocean Wright Lococo born at home on Tuesday 19th September. We’re all healthy and happy,” the caption read.

The ‘Harry Potter‘ star said she and her husband are “so in love” with their newest family member. The starlet had words of gratitude for her husband.

“Thanks to Andrew my rock throughout birth quite literally as I squeezed onto you so tight and you never wavered. Elio has the most tender loving papa. Ok hormonal emotional extra long caption over!” she wrote.

“So grateful for our birth team that have held our hands throughout and made the journey so joyous and expanding. Birth is the wildest experience!” she wrote.

In the Harry Potter franchise, Bonnie Wright played love interest of “The Boy Who Lived,” and the youngest of the seven Weasley children.

She played a minor role in the first film titled, ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.’

Like in the books, her supporting character transformed into a major one as her role in the wizarding world got prominent with each novel.

After the Battle of Hogwarts, Ginny Weasley married Harry Potter and the couple were blessed with three children, sons James Sirius Potter and Albus Severus Potter, along with daughter Luna Potter.

As her professional career was concerned, Ginny Weasley played professional Quidditch before becoming a sports journalist for the Daily Prophet newspaper.

Harry Potter worked as Auror (dark wizard catcher) for the Ministry of Magic.