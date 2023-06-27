‘Harry Potter: Magic Awakened’ video game takes internet by storm

A Warner Bros Discovery unit and China’s NetEase on Tuesday announced the worldwide launch of role-playing video game “Harry Potter: Magic Awakened”.

The free-to-play title will let players experience life as a student at Hogwarts, the fictional school of wizardry in the popular “Harry Potter” series of books by J.K.Rowling.

Players can learn magic spells and summon “Harry Potter” characters such as Hermione Granger and Rubeus Hagrid as allies to aid in their battles.

The game can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android platforms from Tuesday, the companies said.

ABOUT THE GAME

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is the first Collectible Card Game (CCG) that takes place in the wizarding world. As you progress, you’ll unlock exciting new spells and charms that can be used in duels with other players as well as various other adventures at Hogwarts. Each unique spell is represented by a card which is added to your collection of spells when found.

Play a Role

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is also a Role Playing Game (RPG) that places you into the shoes of a new student attending Hogwarts ten years after the events of the Battle of Hogwarts. While the school itself may seem familiar, your journey is a unique one, with an exciting new narrative that unravels as you advance. Converse with familiar characters and new students alike as you uncover the mysteries of the game’s story all while attending classes and improving your aptitude for spellcasting.

Explore and Challenge Others

As a Massively Multiplayer Online game (MMO), you’ll encounter other witches and wizards who are also attending Hogwarts at the same time as you are. There are numerous activities to participate in with other players, from sharing a dormitory with your friends and navigating the Forbidden Forest as a team, to attending classes and twirling in the Dance Club. Most of the in-game activities available in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened can be done with others, so be sure to join up and experience as much as you can with friends new and old. As you advance, your spellbook will grow in power through natural progression and gameplay and eventually you’ll be able to build the perfect deck for every occasion. Do you opt for a highly aggressive deck that deals direct damage to your opponent? Or, do you build a deck filled with magical creatures that can aid you in combat? How you play and the wizard or witch that you become is entirely up to you.

Challenge the Unknown

Throughout your adventures, you’ll also be attending classes like Defense Against the Dark Arts and Creature Care which will provide you with further opportunities to work together with other players in order to hone your new abilities. Head into the Forbidden Forest alone or with friends to test out new spells and companions in your collection. The Forbidden Forest is home to all sorts of rare and dangerous creatures that don’t take kindly to trespassers. As you explore, difficult decisions will also be presented that can yield both surprising and disastrous results. Rewards for your bravery include new abilities that can only be found through exploration.

Climb the Ladder

If competition is what you crave, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened has both 1v1, 2v2 , as well as special limited-time game modes. The Duelling Club is where you’ll face off against witches and wizards from around the world for a multitude of rewards. Duels task players with building a deck to compete against opponents in fast-paced wizard battles that are both highly tactical and visually visceral. Work together with your classmates and combine your cards to create some truly magical spell combinations.

Attend Classes

Your classes at Hogwarts give you an opportunity to immerse yourself into the wizarding world while you improve your character’s spells and teamwork. Each of the classes at Hogwarts offers a unique mini-game that can be played for a multitude of rewards. For example, History of Magic tasks you with answering questions about the wizarding world, while Potions class gives you the skills to concoct valuable potions with rare ingredients discovered on your adventures. Extra curricular activities such as dancing are also available for players looking to take a break from their studies and blow off some stea