Harry Potter reveals John Lithgow as Dumbledore in next series

HBO’s next Harry Potter series is now filming in Cornwall, England, and fresh set photographs show Dexter star John Lithgow as Professor Albus Dumbledore, complete with a beard.

The picture of Dumbledore, dressed in dark navy robes with a long beard and glasses, closely resembles the figure from J.K. Rowling’s books. The question is, what is happening right now?

However, there are no shots of Dumbledore on a beach in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Lithgow was seen reading from cue cards with Latin (or even a spell) on them, indicating a significant occasion in the HBO series.

It’s possible that scenes have been filmed for future seasons, but Harry Potter would be putting the wagon before the horse.

Fan theory is that Dumbledore may assist Hagrid in reaching young Harry in the Hut-on-the-Rock, where the Dursleys flee to avoid receiving letters from Hogwarts.

“The overall concept of this entire reboot of Harry Potter is an entire season is devoted to a single novel,” Lithgow remarked of the series earlier this year. “You know, Dumbledore is — he’s kind of the nuclear weapon. He only goes on very, very occasionally. I don’t think it’s gonna be that hard a job, and, we’ll just go back and forth.”

Additionally, he later claimed that the role coming his way “came as a total surprise,” explaining, “I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter.”

“That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes,” Lithgow ends up, disclosing that he had been delving into Rowling’s books for the first time to get better acquainted with the wizard.

Moreover, Dominic McLaughlin was hired as Harry Potter, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The cast includes Rox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, and Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe.

The adult cast of Harry Potter comprises John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Papa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Sirina Saba as Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey, and War.

The HBO series will star Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, and Leigh Gill as Griphook.

Notably, Francesca Gardiner wrote and executive-produced the series. HBO, along with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television, will have Mark Mylod executive produce and direct many episodes of the series. Executive producers for the series include J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, as well as David Heyman of Heyday Films.

According to the current information, the new Harry Potter is scheduled to premiere on HBO in 2027.