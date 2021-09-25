Harry Potter mystery about Ron Weasley gets solved

Harry Potter is one of the most beloved books and film franchises and a mystery surrounding the protagonist’s best friend Ron Weasley has been solved.

The story surrounding the Patronus Charm of the red-haired character, who is one of Harry’s best friends along with Hermione Granger, has been finally resolved.

The Patronus is one of the best and most challenging spells to pull off. It is used for waring off dementors of Azkaban prison with the help of a strong happy memory. It produces a glowing creature.

His Patronus is a crup which is a Jack Russell Terrier dog except that it has a forked tail.

Earlier, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling had stated that Ronald Weasley’s Patronus was like a terrier dog.

The official website of Fantastic Beast has come up with an explanation of the animal.

“The Crup originated in the southeast of England. It closely resembles a Jack Russell terrier, except for the forked tail,” the description read. “The Crup is almost certainly a wizard-created dog, as it is intensely loyal to wizards and ferocious towards Muggles.”

It mentioned that it has sublime hunting skills.

It further mentioned that a special license is required from the Ministry of Magic to keep it as a pet.

The owners can get its tail removed with a help of a painless Severing Charm “within six to eight weeks old, lest Muggles notice it”.