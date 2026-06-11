While the gaming world collectively holds its breath for concrete news on Hogwarts Legacy 2 or HBO’s upcoming television reboot, Warner Bros. and Wizarding World stakeholders are quietly pivoting back to the physical tabletop.

Official listings have confirmed Harry Potter: Defenders of Hogwarts, a brand-new multiplayer tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) and board game hybrid heading to crowdfunding via Kickstarter.

What makes this project distinctly unique from previous franchise cash-ins isn’t just the gameplay mechanism—it is the heavy involvement of MinaLima, the legendary graphic design studio responsible for the visual identity of the entire Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts cinematic universes.

The Core Details: What Is ‘Defenders of Hogwarts’?

The Creative Brains: Designed by multi-award-winning industrial designer David Waterman, in direct collaboration with MinaLima and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Setting: Chronologically situated right before Lord Voldemort’s full-scale canonical invasion of Hogwarts Castle.

Player Scale & Age: Built for 2 to 5 players, ages 13 and up.

Session Length: Average matches run between 60 to 90 minutes.

Launch Windows: Initial limited retail/Kickstarter fulfillment is slated for late 2026, followed by a wide-scale global retail launch in Spring 2027 (timed perfectly to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone film adaptation).

Gameplay Mechanics: Will You Protect the Castle or Join the Dark Lord?

Unlike purely cooperative entry-level games like Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle, Defenders of Hogwarts forces players into a structural moral choice. The core premise hinges on internal infiltration: Death Eaters and Dark Forces have already breached the school’s defenses before the battle line is drawn.

Players must choose a faction:

The Defenders: Representing the four Hogwarts houses, exploring legendary school grounds to build spell-casting attributes, secure artifacts, and hold off internal threats.

The Dark Forces: Working from the inside out to sabotage defenses and guarantee a victory for Lord Voldemort.

This hidden or overt adversarial mechanic provides a social deduction layer rarely seen in major franchise-backed board games, effectively turning game night into a test of where your friends’ true loyalties lie.

Why the Design Team Matters for Collectors

For true Wizarding World enthusiasts, the gameplay is only half the draw. MinaLima’s inclusion ensures that the game’s physical components—including maps, item cards, and spellbooks—will feature the exact visual design language used in the movies. This is the team that originally hand-designed the iconic Marauder’s Map, the Hogwarts Acceptance Letters, and the layouts for The Daily Prophet.

Rather than generic movie stills or disconnected vector art, Defenders of Hogwarts functions as an authentic extension of the franchise’s cinematic prop design.

How to Get Your Hands on the Game

Though official pricing tiers have yet to be disclosed, the Defenders of Hogwarts landing page is officially live on Kickstarter for fans looking to track updates.

Following its initial backer fulfillment, physical retail distribution will be tightly handled across online storefronts, international Harry Potter flagship shops, and physical “House of MinaLima” flagship locations globally (spanning major hubs like London, Edinburgh, New York, Chicago, Osaka, Harajuku, and Seoul).