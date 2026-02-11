Harry Potter series: HBO hypes up fans as story gets more interesting

HBO to release Harry Potter series, with the character set to gain more attention compared to their previous adaptations.

According to the statement from 14-year-old actor, Lorax Pratt, who promised that viewers will see the sides of Draco that were never fully explored on screen before.

As filming continued, Pratt explained further that the new series allows the story to move beyond Harry Potter’s point of view.

Speaking to 1883 Magazine in an interview published on Feb. 6, he explained that the new adaptation allows viewers to experience far more of the story than the books did, noting that the novels largely follow events from Harry’s point of view.

While that approach also shaped the films and worked well, he said the showrunners, Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, have been clear in interviews that the series opens up the world much more, giving audiences a broader perspective on what’s happening beyond Harry’s immediate experience. One of the biggest changes, according to Pratt, is the added focus on Draco’s home life and upbringing.

While Tom Felton’s portrayal in the films made Draco a memorable antagonist, Pratt believes the character often came across as one-dimensional on screen.

He said, “You get to see Draco at home. I won’t spoil too much about that, but there are some brilliant scenes at home where you start to get an insight into how he is”.

“Because in the films, Draco is sort of 2D, he is the sneery villain. I feel like there’s so much more you need to understand why”.

The series will also dig further into Draco’s relationship with his father, Lucius Malfoy, helping explain how and why he grows into one of the story’s key antagonists. Pratt said he is thankful for the chance to explore those layers more freely.

“You see little glints of it in the film with Lucius and stuff. I think the series is really brilliant. I can’t wait to bring it to the screen”, he added.

HBO first announced the television adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter books in April 2023. Alongside Pratt, the cast includes Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

The series also brings a major name into the wizarding world, with seven-time Emmy winner John Lithgow cast as Albus Dumbledore.

With its expanded format and fresh cast, the HBO series is shaping up to revisit familiar characters from new angles.

For Draco Malfoy, that means more than just sneers and schoolyard rivalry, offering fans a closer look at what made him who he is, without, as Pratt promises, spoiling too much.