Filming on HBO’s Harry Potter series has reportedly been affected by a series of prop theft incidents at Leavesden Studios, prompting production teams to step up security measures as shooting continues on the high-profile adaptation.

The issue came to light during the filming of a Hogwarts Great Hall sequence, where props including pumpkins, spell books, wands and fake blood were reportedly discovered missing from the set.

While individually minor, the repeated nature of the incidents has raised concerns within Harry Potter production over overall set security and handling of materials.

In response, the production has introduced tighter controls across sets, including microchipping key props such as wands and broomsticks to enable tracking. Notices displayed around the studio reportedly warn crew that all items are now being monitored daily, with strict logging of movement required between departments.

Sources indicate that studio management has made it clear that any unauthorized removal of props could result in immediate dismissal for breach of contract. There are also reports that production teams are monitoring online marketplaces to ensure no stolen items surface for resale.

The concerns come after earlier leaks involving aerial images of sets resembling Diagon Alley, Privet Drive, and Gringotts Wizarding Bank appeared on Apple Maps, raising further questions about confidentiality around the production of Harry Potter.

Despite the setbacks, anticipation for the series remains strong, with HBO already confirming plans for a second season of Harry Potter. The adaptation will follow J.K. Rowling’s books season by season, beginning with Philosopher’s Stone, as the project continues under heightened security scrutiny.