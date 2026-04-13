‘Harry Potter’ star engaged to boyfriend of 12 Years after four kids

Jessie Cave is officially engaged to her longtime partner Alfie Brown, marking a major milestone in their 12-year relationship.

The Harry Potter star, best known for playing Lavender Brown, shared the joyful news on Instagram with a heartfelt and humorous post alongside her fiancé. The couple, who share four children together, appeared loved-up as Jessie proudly showed off her diamond engagement ring.

“12 years and 4 kids later… it’s getting serious,” she quipped in the caption.

The announcement was quickly met with an outpouring of congratulations from friends and fellow celebrities. Among those celebrating the couple’s news were actress Ophelia Lovibond and comedians Fin Taylor, Daniel Sloss and Steve Bugeja, who shared messages of support online.

Cave and Brown are parents to four children and have built a life together over more than a decade, making the engagement a long-awaited next step in their relationship.

The news comes after a challenging period for the couple.

Brown faced significant backlash in 2023 after past comedy material resurfaced, leading to professional setbacks. Cave later opened up about the difficult time, describing it as “awful” and recalling the emotional toll of seeing her partner publicly criticized.

Despite those challenges, the couple appear to have emerged stronger, with Cave continuing to balance her creative pursuits and family life.