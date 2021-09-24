‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton collapses during celebrity golf match

Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapsed during a celebrity golf match ahead of the Ryder Cup on Thursday, reported the BBC.

Felton was carried off a golf course in Wisconsin after experiencing a “medical incident” that led to him being carried off to a “local hospital for treatment”, according to the PGA of America.

The actor, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday, was pictured conscious while he was removed off the Whistling Straits Golf Course in a cart.

In a statement released on Thursday, the PGA of America said, “In today’s Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available.”

Felton, best known for playing Harry Potter’s nemesis Draco Malfoy in the mega hit Harry Potter franchise, was representing Europe alongside former ice hockey player Teemu Selanne from Finland.