Harry Potter TV Series First Look Released; Trailer Set to Release Tomorrow

BO has officially unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated Harry Potter TV series, sparking massive excitement among fans worldwide. The teaser image shows young Harry Potter, played by newcomer Dominic McLaughlin, from behind as he walks toward the snowy Quidditch pitch at Hogwarts, dressed in his iconic Gryffindor cloak. A subtle banner nodding to Fred and George Weasley adds a fun touch to the atmospheric shot.

The post on official Harry Potter social channels simply captioned the image “Tomorrow” with a lightning bolt emoji — a clear hint that the Harry Potter trailer is dropping on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

This marks the first official glimpse of the new live-action series, which promises a faithful, season-by-season adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven beloved books. Each season will cover one novel, offering a deeper dive into the Wizarding World than the original films.

Star-Studded Cast for the Harry Potter TV Series

The young leads include:

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter

as Harry Potter Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger

as Hermione Granger Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley

Joining them are veteran actors in key roles:

John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore

as Albus Dumbledore Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall

as Professor Minerva McGonagall Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape

as Severus Snape Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid

Succession alum Francesca Gardiner serves as showrunner, while Game of Thrones director Mark Mylod is helming multiple episodes. J.K. Rowling is involved as an executive producer.

When Will the Harry Potter TV Series Premiere?

The series is currently in production and expected to premiere in early 2027 on HBO and Max (formerly HBO Max). Warner Bros. Discovery executives have called it one of the biggest streaming events in history.

With over 600 million books sold and the original film series grossing more than $7 billion, the stakes are sky-high for this fresh take on the Boy Who Lived.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting any new footage, and the upcoming Harry Potter trailer is sure to break the internet. Keep an eye on official channels tomorrow for the first teaser — magic is officially returning to our screens.