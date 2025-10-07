'Harry Potter' tv series: All you need to know about HBO reboot

British author J.K. Rowling’s best-selling seven-part novel series, ‘Harry Potter’, which has previously served as the base for the mega successful wizarding franchise of the same name, is now being adapted into a TV series, with each book planned to be presented as a separate season.

With an all-new crew and an ensemble cast, there is a lot to know about the TV adaptation of the beloved books. So read on to know everything about the project.

Plot:

According to the details, the series will chronicle the entire story of the titular character from beginning to end, with each of the seven novels to have its own season.

Cast:

The much-buzzed series is headlined by debutantes Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as the main trio, i.e. Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Meanwhile, the additional cast of the show features Bertie Carvel, Rory Wilmot, Amos Kitson, Louise Brealey, Anton Lesser, John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Katherine Parkinson, Lox Pratt, Johnny Flynn, Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni and Sienna Moosah.

Crew:

British writer Francesca Gardiner, of the ‘Succession’ fame, whose credits also include ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘The Man in the High Castle’, is on board as the showrunner for the eight-episodic launch season of the show, whereas Mark Mylod, of ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘Succession’ and ‘Shooting Stars’, helms the direction.

Additionally, Gardiner also joins the writers’ team, consisting of Andy Greenwald, Bijan Sheibani, Josephine Gardiner, Laura Neal, Martha Hillier, Ripley Parker, Sam Holcroft, and Ted Cohen, to pen the script of the HBO series, based on Rowling’s best-selling fantasy novel series.

Release:

While no trailer or official promotional material has been released as yet, the first season, launching the decade-long expected run of the series, is scheduled to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2027.