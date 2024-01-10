Warner Bros teases more ‘Harry Potter’ games after ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ success

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment confirmed they are developing more ‘Harry Potter‘ games following the widespread success of its latest project ‘Hogwarts Legacy‘.

The events in ‘Hogwarts Legacy‘ take place a century before those in the critically acclaimed Harry Potter novels by J.K. Rowling.

The game – developed on the Unreal Engine 4 – was released on February 10, 2023 on Windows 10, Windows 11, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

A report by the entertainment news website IGN quotes the company’s President David Haddad claiming that an astounding 22 million copies of ‘Hogwarts Legacy‘ were sold in 2023 with two million copies being purchased in the holiday season.

David Haddad claimed Hogwarts Legacy to be “the best-selling game of the year in the entire industry worldwide”. He added the team we’re so proud to be able to join the top ranks.

Warner Bros. went on to say that it garnered 707 million playing hours with 819 million potions getting poured, 1.3 billion plants being plucked, 593 million beasts getting saved and close to 5 billion evil wizards being defeated.

David Haddad teased more projects while confirming the statistics. He said they are planning to work on a Quidditch experience and “a series of other things” set in the Harry Potter universe.

“We don’t have any particular announcements on exactly how and when [the Quidditch game] is going to come to the market, but we are working to get it designed in a way just to delight fans,” he said.

