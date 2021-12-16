Harry ‘shouted’ at Prince William for questioning relationship with Meghan

Royal author Christopher Anderson claimed in his book that Prince Harry shouted at Prince Willian for questioning his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Anderson made the claim in his book Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan while quoting a palace source regarding the arguments between Prince Harry and Prince William over Meghan Markle in 2017.

He wrote that “Prince Harry was so incensed when his older brother, Duke of Cambridge, questioned his fast-moving romance with Meghan Markle that he blurted out, ‘Who the hell do you think you are?'”

It reportedly “happened when Harry indicated that he was going to propose to his American girlfriend,” prompting Prince William to ask, “Why rush things?”

Page Six added: “One of the sceptics was his uncle, Earl Spencer—the brother of the late Princess Diana. The Duke of Cambridge drafted him in to underscore his opinion that the lovebirds should slow down.”

However, the author said William’s action of dragging his uncle into the feud made “matters far worse”.

The royal author had claimed that Prince Harry was “furious that his brother was actively seeking to have others interfere in his personal affairs”.

The revelations were made after a report regarding Prince William’s plan to move to the US before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the UK for a new life in California.

