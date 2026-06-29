Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz enjoy sweet picnic date in London

Harry Styles took a break from his record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency to spend some quality time with fiancée Zoe Kravitz as the couple enjoyed a romantic picnic in London’s Hampstead Heath.

The singer, 32, and the actress were spotted soaking up the summer sunshine on Thursday as temperatures soared across the UK. The relaxed outing offered fans a rare glimpse into the couple’s private relationship.

During the picnic, Styles appeared completely at ease, resting his head on Kravitz’s lap while closing his eyes as the pair relaxed on a blanket.

Kravitz embraced the warm weather in bright blue shorts paired with a strappy black top, while Styles opted for casual board shorts, a red-and-white shirt and a backwards baseball cap.At one point, the former One Direction star pulled out a camera to film his fiancée as she stood up..

The outing came just a day before Styles sparked concern among fans during one of his Wembley Stadium performances.

As London experienced record-breaking June temperatures, the singer appeared to choke on water while performing on stage. Videos shared on TikTok showed Styles attempting his signature “whale” water spray before suddenly coughing and briefly collapsing to the stage.

The incident lasted only a few moments, and Styles quickly recovered before continuing the performance, reassuring concertgoers that he was unharmed.